Subsea 7 wins major EPCI contract with Petrobras

May 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has won a “major” engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning (EPCI) contract by Petrobras for the development of the Búzios 8 field in Brazil.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of approximately 126 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines, 98 kilometers of flexible lines and 88 kilometers of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company’s spoolbase at Ubu, Brazil.

Offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2024 and 2025 at the field located approximately 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at 2,000 meters of water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin using one of Subsea 7’s fleet of rigid-reeled pipelay vessels.

Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by Petrobras and we look forward to reinforcing our strong, collaborative relationship as we deliver Búzios 8,” said Daniel Hiller, Subsea 7’s vice-president Brazil.

The Búzios field was discovered in 2010 and is the largest deep-water oil field in the world.

It is expected to reach the end of the decade with daily production above 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, becoming the Petrobras asset with the highest production.

