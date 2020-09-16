Subsea Innovation hang-off system for Flexlife
Subsea Innovation, a Tekmar Group company, has designed, built, tested, and supplied a bend stiffener repair hang-off clamp for flexible riser specialist Flexlife.
To meet the tight project schedule as well as planned offshore installation campaign, the entire project took 6 weeks to deliver from receiving the order.
The hang-off clamp was for an FPSO in the UK sector of the North Sea.
Specifically, the repair hang-off clamp provides a failsafe contingency hang-off solution in the event of bolt failure on an existing bend stiffener already in situ.
The installation also took place retrospectively without the need for any removal or changes to the existing set-up.
“The success of the project demonstrates Subsea Innovations’ ability to provide bespoke engineered solutions based on the company’s field-proven technologies, and the experienced in-house capability that enables them to react quickly, efficiently, and in a safe manner to deliver rapid and robust response equipment and solutions,” the company said in a press release.
Earlier this year, Subsea Innovation won multiple contracts across the offshore oil and gas sector to supply Pipe-In-Pipe Waterstop SISeals.
The design and tests of Waterstops takes place at Subsea Innovation’s facility in Darlington, UK.
The delivery should be in 2020 for projects around the world including the Gulf of Mexico.
