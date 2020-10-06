Subsea survey specialist sets up Aberdeen hub

October 6, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

An up-and-coming name in the subsea survey sector has announced the opening of a new hub in Aberdeen.

Established in March 2019, Sulmara Subsea, provides specialised survey support services, as well as other solutions across the offshore energy.

With corporate headquarters in Glasgow, the company also operates from hubs in Houston and Singapore.

The Aberdeen presence was originally located in Marischal Square.

However, a recent move to premises in Belgrave Terrace will accommodate planned growth in the Europe and Africa region.

Paul Youngson, contracts manager; Andy Irving, commercial and business development manager and Alan McDonald (engineering and development manager) lead the Aberdeen office.

To date, and in spite of turbulent operating conditions, Sulmara Subsea has exceeded expected growth targets resulting in the need to further grow the headcount working out of the Aberdeen office, both onshore and offshore.

The company expects that an ongoing recruitment drive will continue until at least the end of the year.

Sulmara Subsea CEO, Kevin McBarron, said:

“From the outset, we have been acutely aware of the importance of having a strong presence in Aberdeen alongside key energy sector clients and this move underlines our commitment to the local industry.

“We are confident that this new facility will play a crucial role in facilitating further growth in and around the Europe and Africa region, as well as giving us access to the quality people we will need to join us on our growth journey.”