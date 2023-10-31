Subsea7 wins ‘major’ contract offshore Brazil

October 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured a contract with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras for a development located in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Source: Subsea7

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation (EPCI) and pre-commissioning of 76 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system for the Mero 4 field.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris.

Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company’s spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Espirito Santo and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2025 and 2026.

Subsea7 said the contract was a “major” one, meaning that its share of revenue is over $750 million.

Yann Cottart, Vice-President Brazil at Subsea7, said: “This contract builds on decades of experience executing major EPCI projects around the world and extends our portfolio of projects in Brazil. Subsea7 looks forward to continuing its strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras as we work together to successfully deliver the Mero 4 project.”

Mero 4 is located approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at 2,200 meters of water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

It is the fourth definitive project of Mero Unitized Field in Pre-salt that is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.

Mero is the third largest field in Brazil, after Tupi and Búzios, also located in the Santos Basin pre-salt. Petrobras recently revealed plans to put 11 additional FPSO units into operation in the pre-salt layer by 2027, which are anticipated to boost production, enabling it to reach 2.4 million boe.