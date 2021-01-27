Sulmara Subsea sets up Singapore base

January 27, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Survey specialist Sulmara Subsea is making an expansion drive in the APAC region by opening a regional office in Singapore.

A Glasgow-based firm, founded in 2019, also has operational hubs in Aberdeen, Scotland and Houston, Texas.

With APAC identified early on as a key market, a regional presence was established in Singapore and this has now been cemented thanks to the opening of a permanent office.

Heading up operations in and around Singapore is regional manager, James Hope whose approach to renewables and oil and gas, marries well with the company’s commitment to driving higher efficiency and lower costs while reducing carbon footprint.

Hope brings to the role a wealth of experience and he will be expanding the APAC team over the next few months.

“The location puts us right on the doorstep of some of our clients in the city and key members of larger maritime community. Being central is convenient for balanced access to the east of Singapore, where most of our suppliers are located near the main Loyang Offshore Base, and to the west of Singapore, where the shipyards and heavier industry is based,” said James Hope.

Sulmara Subsea CEO, Kevin McBarron, also said: “James’ appointment solidifies our commitment to a global service offering and complements the regional bases we already have in place in Europe/Africa and the Americas covering our pre-installation, installation and O&M service lines.

“We look forward to making further announcements soon regarding the scaling of our capability in APAC with tendering in the region already extremely busy.”