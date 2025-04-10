Back to overview
Sunfire to deliver 10 MW electrolyzer for green hydrogen project in Bilbao

April 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Basque Hydrogen, a consortium led by Spanish companies Petronor, a subsidiary of Repsol, in collaboration with Enagás Renovable, a subsidiary of Enagás, and the Ente Vasco de la Energía, the energy agency of the Basque Government, has selected German electrolyzer manufacturer Sunfire to deliver a 10 megawatt (MW) electrolyzer for a green hydrogen project in Bilbao, Spain.

Illlustration only; Courtesy of Sunfire

As disclosed, the Repsol-led consortium has chosen Sunfire’s pressurized alkaline technology for the project.

The 10 MW plant can produce up to 200 kilograms (kg) of green hydrogen per hour using electricity from renewable sources, Sunfire said, adding that Repsol will use this hydrogen to produce e-fuels, which are seen as a potential solution for decarbonizing sectors that are difficult to electrify.

The plant is scheduled to go into operation in 2026.

Nils Aldag, CEO of Sunfire, stated: “Spain is a very exciting market for us! The country offers strong conditions for green hydrogen projects with its geographic location and industrial expertise.”

Maribel Rodriguez Olmo, Hydrogen Director of Repsol, commented: “At Repsol, we are committed to forming the best alliances, such as with Sunfire, to attract part of the hydrogen value chain to Spain, not only as a production hub but also to boost industry and industrial employment in the country.”

To note, Bilbao is considered a key location in the Basque Country-region, where numerous companies and research centers are reportedly working on hydrogen projects. For Repsol, the Spanish port city is said to be a “crucial hub” in its commitment to decarbonization.

