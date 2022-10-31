Survey at Malta-Italy interconnector nearing final stages

October 31, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The preliminary marine route survey for the second Malta-Italy electricity interconnector is nearing its final stages, project developer InterConnect Malta reported.

The seabed survey was split into three sections, including nearshore Malta, offshore – along the route between the two countries, and nearshore Italy.

The collection of geophysical, geotechnical and environmental data in the offshore part has been finalized and Fugro is completing the environmental sampling nearshore Malta and in the coming days will start similar activities nearshore Ragusa, Sicily.

According to InterConnect Malta, data analysis will then be carried out to obtain the details needed for the project’s environmental impact assessment and for the engineering design of the new interconnector.

The second Malta-Sicily cable link is part of the Maltese Government’s future energy strategy for meeting the 2030 climate and energy targets and the longer-term decarbonization objectives.

The interconnector will consist of a subsea and onshore cable link between the Maghtab terminal station, operated by Enemalta, and the Ragusa 220kV substation in Sicily, operated by Terna.

Similar to the first electrical link, it will have a nominal continuous rating capacity of 200 MW and will be able to operate in a bi-directional mode, generally importing electricity from Sicily, but being technically able to transmit electricity from Malta to Sicily should excess electricity produced in Malta be available in the future.