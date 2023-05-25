Survey soon to start on 1.4 GW UK offshore wind farm site

May 25, 2023, by Adnan Memija

A 3D seismic survey will soon start on the Sofia offshore wind farm array site off the east coast of the UK.

Geo Ocean III vessel (Courtesy of GEOxyz)

The 3D seismic survey will consist of towed survey equipment approximately 100 metres in length within the offshore wind farm array site.

The survey operations, conducted by GEOxyz’s MV Geo Ocean 3, are expected to take 14 days to complete.

The 77-metre-long vessel is scheduled to commence operations on 30 May, although the exact start and finish dates will depend on the prevailing weather conditions and work progress.

The guard vessel GV Enterprise shall support the Sofia offshore wind farm, during these activities as deemed required.

The Sofia offshore wind farm is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 kilometres off the North East coast of the UK.

The wind farm will feature 100 SG 14-222 DD wind turbines scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026.

The project, owned and developed by RWE, will have a capacity of 1.4 GW, making it one of the largest single offshore wind farms in the world.