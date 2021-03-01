SUT sets up Marine Environmental Science SIG

March 1, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has formed a new special interest group (SIG) – the Marine Environmental Science SIG.

As a result, its creation brings the number of SIGs run by the SUT to a dozen.

Mick Cook, director – MCL Consultancy and SUT council member & treasurer who initiated the formation of the new SIG explained:

“The purpose of the new SIG is to bring together organisations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science and offshore engineering with a specific interest in the marine environment.

“A primary activity of the SIG is to educate users of the marine environment through the provision of seminars, workshops, training courses and conferences that may be of interest to specialists and non-specialists.”

The MES SIG held its inaugural meeting virtually on 11 February 2021 and will meet monthly for the foreseeable future. Specifically, meetings will comprise discussions on topics of interest; presentations by members and non-members; and also preparation for future seminars, workshops, training and conferences.

Further, where appropriate, the MES SIG will prepare guidelines on appropriate subjects and provide advice to governmental and non-governmental organisations on environmental matters.

Officers elected at the first meeting of the MES SIG:

Chair: Katie Cross – Marine Environmental Consultant, MarineSpace

Secretary: Lucy Shuff – Deputy Commercial Development Manager, Environmental – Gardline

Events Secretary: Nathan Formosa – Operations Manager, Green Tech

Virtual Subsea Awareness Course

Furthermore, SUT recently launched a foundation level virtual Subsea Awareness Course (SAC). It is based on its face-to-face five-day course which has seen over a thousand delegates during more than 20 years.

Cheryl Burgess, chief executive of SUT, explained:

“Like the face-to-face course the 5-session virtual SAC is aimed at new entrants who are already technically qualified but just entering the offshore energy industry and/or the subsea sector; technically qualified experienced personnel undergoing a technology transfer and conversion process into the subsea sector; and non-technical personnel from legal or finance sectors who regularly deal with the subsea sector and are eager to find out more.”