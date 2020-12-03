New chief executive for SUT

December 3, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has appointed Dr Cheryl Burgess as its new chief executive.

Burgess will join the SUT in January next year.

She takes over from Steve Hall who has held the post for the past four years.

Prof Ralph Rayner, president of the SUT said:

“We look forward to welcoming Cheryl in January; and in the meantime would like to thank Steve Hall for his sterling service to the SUT and its members and to wish him well for the future.”

The former director general of the Pipeline Industries Guild, Cheryl Burgess’ international expertise from her years with UK Trade & Investment and the Society of British Gas Industries will bring benefit to the SUT’s international branches and interests.

She will also be engaging students, graduates and young professionals in the industries the SUT represents.

“The SUT has wonderful history and is uniquely positioned to capitalise on its Special Interest Groups and Global Branches as we all look to the future of underwater technologies,” said Burgess.

The Society for Underwater Technology brings together organisations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science and offshore engineering.

It launched in 1966 and has members from more than 40 countries, including engineers, scientists, other professionals, and students working in these areas.

In recent decades many SUT members have come from the offshore hydrocarbon sector. Today there are growing numbers of members from offshore renewables, marine autonomous systems, and the policy, law and also insurance sectors who support offshore activities of many kinds.