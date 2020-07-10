Svitzer Australia and Smit-Lamnalco extend service deal for four years

Svitzer Australia and Smit-Lamnalco have extended the agreement from 2015 under which Svitzer will continue to provide service delivery on behalf of Smit-Lamnalco in four ports in Australia.

The agreement has been extended by four years for the ports of Melbourne, Botany, Newcastle and Brisbane until 31 August 2024.

Under the extended agreement, Svitzer will continue to charter six vessels from Smit.

The agreement commenced in August 2015 covering ports of Melbourne, Botany and Newcastle and was due to expire mid-2018.

Both parties maintained their own commercial activities and continued to compete in those ports.

In November 2017, Svitzer and Smit-Lamnalco renewed the existing arrangement in the Ports of Melbourne, Botany and Newcastle by an additional two years until September 2020 and extended the arrangement to the Port of Brisbane.

“Since the commencement of this agreement in 2015, Svitzer has continuously provided high-quality service in those ports and we are committed to continue to do so,” Nicolaj Noes, Managing Director of Svitzer Australia, said.

“The extension means we will continue to facilitate and promote safe and efficient operations in each of the ports, preserving competition between both parties and maintaining their direct relationships with customers.

“We see this as a good solution for the industry and part of our contribution to safer and more efficient ports in Australia.”