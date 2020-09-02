Svitzer Australia crews to vote on potential industrial action

September 2, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Tug crews employed by Svitzer Australia at dozens of ports around Australia are about to vote on potential industrial action as a response to stalled talks on a new workplace agreement with their employer.

The Maritime Union of Australia said that the Fair Work Commission had granted the union the right to hold the ballot.

The industrial action can take the form of a range of actions such as stoppages, bans on overtime, and temporary changes to work practices.

“Svitzer Australia has essentially been unwilling to enter into meaningful negotiations for a new enterprise agreement following the expiration of the previous deal,” MUA Assistant National Secretary Ian Bray said.

“Rather than engage in genuine negotiations, the company put forward an offer that would have imposed wage freezes for the next two years.“

Svitzer Australia employs more than 1,000 people completing over 50,000 harbour towage tug jobs annually in Australia, according to the company’s website data.

The company uses over 100 vessels, servicing 28 ports and terminals around Australia and PNG.

Svitzer is yet to provide our publication with a comment on the matter.