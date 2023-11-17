Swedish wave energy company goes on recruitment spree

November 17, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

CorPower Ocean is looking to expand its team of ocean energy experts, with a number of vacancies available for multiple roles.

CorPower Ocean's C4 wave energy device (Courtesy of CorPower Ocean)

The key opportunities within CorPower Ocean are related to electrical engineering, certification and marine operations and testing, with various other available for applications.

“Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to power the planet with clean energy from ocean waves. We offer a high degree of autonomy and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility,” the company said.

CorPower Ocean is a Swedish-based company, with operations in Portugal, which is developing wave energy technology.

In 2022, the company unveiled its first commercial-scale wave energy converter – the C4 – alongside the new CorPack concept providing the building blocks for future utility-scale wave energy farms.

The device was deployed in late summer 2023 offshore Portugal, where it has been operating for several months and exporting power to the country’s grid.

Since its deployment, the device has successfully weathered through several huge storms in the Atlantic Ocean, including the one earlier in November.

The storm Domingos battered the Portuguese coastline, bringing rough waves of up to 18 meters. Due to its ‘survivability mode’ CorPower Ocean’s wave energy device withstood the storm unharmed.

The device was deployed as part of the HiWave-5 project, and will ultimately form part of four-system wave array off the coast of Aguçadoura, creating one of the world’s first grid-connected wave farms.

