Eco Wave Power pays first installment for wave energy project in Portugal

May 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has paid the first installment, 50% of the grid connection fee, for its planned 1 MW wave energy station in Porto, Portugal.

Source: Eco Wave Power

The payment was made to E-REDES, the Portuguese electricity distribution system operator. Eco Wave Power also formally accepted the Connection Conditions for the power plant, as outlined by E-REDES in a letter dated November 27, 2024.

The company said that it has proposed a tentative grid connection date for 2026, pending final permitting, construction, and regulatory procedures.

The 1 MW project is part of a 20 MW concession agreement signed with the port authority APDL. The final TURH permit was issued in March 2024, allowing physical works to begin. A performance bond was also issued, guaranteeing project completion within two years.

In August 2024, Eco Wave Power launched the project with an on-site visit to “The Gallery,” an underground tunnel beneath the breakwater that will host the wave conversion unit. The site will also serve as an underwater wave energy museum and public education center.

According to Eco Wave Power, the infrastructure upgrades at the tunnel began in February 2025. Works included sand and debris removal, waterproofing, and structural reinforcements.

The company appointed Juan José Gómez as Power Station Manager to manage the project. Portugal-based MOQ Engineering is conducting final design and load assessments using building information modeling (BIM) and parametric tools.

“Portugal is not only a global leader in renewable energy—it is now leading the way in wave energy commercialization,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“By securing grid connection for our first 1MW station, we are turning vision into reality. This is more than an infrastructure milestone—it’s a signal that wave energy is moving from concept to contribution. Together with our incredible partners in Portugal, we are building a new era of clean, predictable power sourced directly from the ocean.”

In January, the company hired Portuguese firm MOQ Engineering to handle the final design work and load calculations for its Porto wave energy project. This move brings the project closer to its scheduled launch in 2026.

To remind, Eco Wave Power established a wholly owned subsidiary, EW Portugal -Wave Energy Solutions, in Portugal in September 2020 to commence official licensing procedures for its 20 MW wave energy project.

Eco Wave Power is also progressing on other wave energy ventures, including projects in Taiwan and the Port of Los Angeles. As it seeks to expand its presence in the wave energy market, the company said it expects to unveil additional international initiatives soon.

