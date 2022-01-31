EPCI cable package management contract awarded for Taipower OW Phase II

January 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI) cable package management contract for inter-array and export cables at Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Changhua Phase II) has been awarded to the Netherlands-based CrocWorks.

As disclosed, IX Renewables awarded CrocWorks with the contract appointing the company’s director Tim van Keulen package lead.

He said: “This award is perfectly in line with the vision and strategy that is set out for CrocWorks. CrocWorks would be able to provide its expertise, knowledge, dedication and resources to further enhance and support the energy transition by creating valuable offshore wind assets for energy production”.

Eric Kamphues, the founder of IX Renewables, added that the company worked with CrockWorks since April 2021 to improve the knowledge basis and prepare the Invitation to Tender of the Submarine Cables for the TPC Offshore Wind Power Generation Phase II Project for Foxwell Energy.

The Taipower-owned project involves the full scope of EPCI and operation and maintenance of cables at TPC Changhua Phase II for Foxwell Energy, which is said to be the first company in Taiwan to execute a full EPCI contract.

The subsea electrical and communication infrastructure of the project will consist of almost 60-kilometre 66kV composite inter-array cables and more than 60 kilometres of 160kV composite export cables.

The 300 MW TPC Changhua Phase II was one of the eleven offshore wind projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018 to be developed by 2025.

The wind farm at Zone26 in the Taiwan Strait positioned approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of Taichung City will consist of 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, won the tender from Taipower for the development of the TPC Changhua Phase II at a total contract cost of TWD 62.88 billion (EUR 2.02 billion) in June 2020. Shinfox is the renewable energy branch of the Foxlink Group.



Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media:



