Tanker management company Sokana relaunched

Sokana, a tanker management company operating in the chemical and product segments, was relaunched on 2 June as a joint venture.

The joint venture commercial management company has been created by Sokana’s founder Lars Ebbesen and Interunity Group.

As informed, Sokana already has 880,000 dwt of committed tonnage under management and will be pursuing further controlled growth.

The Sokana trading team is headed by Lars Ebbesen and augmented by Steen Eriksen, former head of Maersk Tankers Singapore and later New York who joins from Team Tankers. The operating team has also been bolstered by David Wiswell, former COO of Navig8 Chemicals, who comes over from Odin.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with the Interunity Group to reinaugurate Sokana. By actively integrating its technical management and operating skills with the trading experience of the Sokana team, we can merge our twin traditions of sea and shore performance to offer the best possible returns in every situation,” Ebbesen said.

The Sokana lineage stretches back to 1989 when it was first co-founded by Lars Ebbesen. The relaunched Sokana has offices across Europe and the USA.