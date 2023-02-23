TDI-Brooks bags US offshore wind survey deal

February 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

TDI-Brooks has been awarded a geophysical, geotechnical, and benthic sampling survey campaigns to study seabed conditions within the project lease area and potential export cable routes off the U.S. East Coast.

TDI-Brooks

The data collected will help determine safe and responsible project design and engineering along with identifying potential geohazards and benthic habitats, said TDI-Brooks.

The company plans to begin the programme in April and expects to continue through summer 2023 with two or three vessels in operations.

This is the sixth offshore wind project awarded to TDI-Brooks in the past two-plus years.

From the start of early spring 2021, the company continues to drive forward in an emerging market performing marine site investigations for several offshore wind operators on the U.S. East Coast, according to the research and service firm.

In 2021, TDI-Brooks deployed its research vessels R/V Brooks McCall and R/V Miss Emma McCall to conduct a geophysical survey operation at the MarWin offshore wind project site.