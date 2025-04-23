the Surface Engineering & Tribology Laboratory at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Home Marine Energy TEAMER adds new testing facility for marine energy research

TEAMER adds new testing facility for marine energy research

Infrastructure
April 23, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Surface Engineering & Tribology Laboratory at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has joined the U.S. Testing Expertise and Access for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) facility network, expanding developer access to specialized tribology testing for marine energy applications.

Source: TEAMER

According to TEAMER, the lab supports current, tidal, and wave energy technologies, focusing on installation, structure, and economics. Its capabilities include bench-scale evaluation of candidate lubricants and bearing or gear materials, tailored to the operating conditions of marine turbomachinery.

Tribological testing protocols are customized after detailed tribosystem analysis, considering surface properties, lubricant chemistry, temperature, pressure, and motion. Tests follow American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards where applicable, with outcomes offering comparisons to commercial baselines and insights into lubricant-surface compatibility.

Developers working with the lab receive regular progress meetings and a final report interpreting results.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and managed by the Pacific Ocean Energy Trust, the TEAMER program was created to accelerate the commercialization of marine renewables. 

Applications for TEAMER’s 16th round of requests for technical support (RFTS) are open until June 6, 2025. 

