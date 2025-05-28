Thompson Metal Fab, new facility under the TEAMER facility bnetworrk.
Wave energy developers get fabrication boost with new TEAMER facility

May 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Thompson Metal Fab (TMF) has joined the U.S. Testing Expertise and Access to Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) facility network as a technical support provider in manufacturing design, focusing on constructability, scheduling, and cost for marine energy developers.

Thompson Metal Fab facility, Source: TEAMER

According to TEAMER, the Vancouver-based company brings fabrication expertise to support concept-to-completion development for wave and tidal energy technologies. 

TMF offers design-for-manufacture feedback, budget assessments, build plan development, and timeline forecasting.

TMF operates a 250,000-square-foot indoor facility, with bays measuring 60 feet (around 18.2 meters) wide, 420 feet (around 128 meters) long, and 40 feet (around 12 meters) high under the hook. An adjacent 12-acre yard is used for material storage and large-scale assembly.

The site is said to include a roll-on/roll-off barge slip capable of handling ocean-class barges, allowing direct transport downstream to the Pacific Ocean via the Columbia River.

“We are excited to provide these new capabilities to support recipients moving forward thanks to Thompson Metal Fab,” said TEAMER in a social media post.

TMF supports SolidWorks, Tekla, and other standard modeling software. Cost projections are prepared in-house with custom Excel tools and validated with data stored in Vista Viewpoint. Scheduling is supported in Microsoft Project, with Primavera P6 used for master schedules.

The facility’s marine energy experience includes hydroelectric infrastructure such as bulkheads, stoplogs, and radial gates. In December 2023, TMF delivered a wave energy prototype for a confidential offshore renewable client. The unit underwent \operational testing before being recovered.

TMF participates in design-assist programs, working directly with developers and engineers to address key manufacturing concerns and funding application deliverables.

TEAMER is currently accepting applications for requests for technical support (RFTS 16) through June 6, 2025. RFTS 17 applications are due October 3, 2025. Applicants must coordinate with an approved TEAMER facility before applying.

Just recently, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly Pier joined the TEAMER facility network, expanding testing capabilities for marine energy technologies.

In May, TEAMER approved 17 marine energy projects through its fifteenth request for technical support (RFTS), allocating over $2.3 million in assistance.

In August 2024, TMF supported the Marine Energy Technologies Acceleration Act, legislation that would invest $1 billion to propel marine energy toward full-scale commercialization, which was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives.

