TechnipFMC and Petrobras expand ‘many years of collaboration’

September 29, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras has awarded TechnipFMC with a contract to supply flexible pipes for pre-salt fields offshore Brazil.

Under the contract deemed as “significant”, TechnipFMC will design, engineer, and manufacture 14 kilometers of gas injection riser pipes and will supply associated services including packing and storage.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC said: “We have an established team in place who have earned the trust of Petrobras over many years of collaboration. We are delighted to once again work with a valued client to help them ensure success on their projects.”

Earlier this month, Petrobras unveiled plans to put 11 additional FPSO units into operation in the pre-salt layer offshore Brazil by 2027, which are anticipated to boost production, enabling it to reach 2.4 million boe.

The company already put into production two new pre-salt systems – P-71 in the Itapu field and FPSO Almirante Barroso in the Búzios field – since December 2022. The third unit, FPSO Sepetiba, is expected to start operating in the Mero field by the end of this year.

Speaking about news from TechnipFMC, the company is also currently under a contract for life-of-field services with Petrobras, supporting the company’s installed base offshore Brazil.

The UK-headquartered firm recently secured a job in Angola for the installation of flexible pipe and associated subsea structures at a life extension project operated by TotalEnergies EP Angola.