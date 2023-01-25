Petrobras hires TechnipFMC for life-of-field services

January 25, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras has awarded TechnipFMC with a contract for life-of-field services to support the company’s installed base offshore Brazil.

Under the master services agreement (MSA), TechnipFMC will deliver installation, intervention, and maintenance of equipment and tooling, as well as technical support for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

The contract is signed for a period of three years, including an option to extend for a further two years. Services will be supplied from TechnipFMC’s base in Macaé, Brazil.

The agreement succeeds a previous MSA and is said to support Petrobras’ increased volume of operations.

TechnipFMC did not reveal any other details, but did state that the contract is “substantial”, meaning it is worth between $250 million and $500 million.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “This new MSA continues our enduring partnership with Petrobras. We are delighted to continue this relationship through this direct award. For 40 years, we have provided services from Macaé, demonstrating the strength of our commitment to delivering services using our in-country workforce.”

Petrobras recently contracted Aker Solutions to provide subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea lifecycle services (SLS) for its oil and gas fields.

To remind, TechnipFMC kicked off 2023 with an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract with oil and gas company Wintershall Dea Norge.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).