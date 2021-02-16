TechnipFMC and Technip Energies set off as independent entities

February 16, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC today officially completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.

In connection with the separation, the Technip Energies has set its technical reference price at €9.00 ahead of its direct listing on the Euronext Paris Exchange.

TechnipFMC will move forward in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago TechnipFMC split set to wrap up in Q1 Posted: about 1 month ago

Doug Pferdehirt, chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “As the market leader and industry’s only fully integrated pure-play, we are uniquely positioned to transform our clients’ project economics, helping them to unlock traditional and new energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.”

Technip Energies should focus more on energy transition and deliver expertise in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, and with strong positioning in key growth areas including sustainable chemistry and CO2 management.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, also said: “Technip Energies is a driving force to address the energy transition challenge which our industry and our world need to tackle. We believe the future of energy is shaping tomorrow, and we have a significant role to play, in line with our mission of designing and delivering added value energy solutions.”

Technip Energies new board of directors appointment

Technip Energies has appointed Simon Eyers as a new member of its board of directors, effective February 16, 2021.

Eyers previously served as managing director of Warburg Pincus International from 2012 to 2018 focusing on energy investments, and as a senior advisor until the end of 2020 after retiring from his full-time role.

In addition to being a founding partner of 4D Global Energy Advisors, a private equity firm based in Paris specializing in the energy sector, Eyers also held executive leadership roles in various technology ventures and worked 13 years in energy investment banking at SG Warburg & Co, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.

“Simon’s deep understanding of global energy markets and strong experience with the development of new technologies will be invaluable as we grow our business in the future,” noted Arnaud Pieton.