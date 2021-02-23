TechnipFMC bags Limbayong deal off Malaysia with Petronas

February 23, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC has won a contract from Petronas for the Limbayong deepwater development project offshore Malaysia.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide front-end engineering design, and integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (iEPCI) of subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

Specifically, it covers the development of 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the Limbayong floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in Malaysia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals, flexible risers, flowlines, jumpers and other associated subsea hardware for the project.

The project execution will take place from TechnipFMC’s Kuala Lumpur office and will leverage its local manufacturing plants in Malaysia.

Courtesy: TechnipFMC

Jonathan Landes, president Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “This iEPCI contract combines our integrated subsea solution with our Subsea 2.0 products, demonstrating the added value of our unique and complete integrated offering.”

The contract, secured through subsidiary FMC Wellhead Equipment, has a value between $250 million and $500 million.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago TechnipFMC takes Egypt subsea prize Posted: 5 days ago

TechnipFMC also recently landed a contract with AbuQir Petroleum, a joint venture between Energean and EGPC, for a subsea tieback located offshore Egypt.

As a result, the company will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of four subsea wells and the subsea tieback to the existing AbuQir Petroleum infrastructure and processing plant.