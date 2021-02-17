TechnipFMC takes Egypt subsea prize

February 17, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Offshore services provider TechnipFMC has signed a contract with AbuQir Petroleum, a joint venture between Energean and EGPC, for a subsea tie-back located offshore Egypt.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of four subsea wells as well as the subsea tie-back to the existing AbuQir Petroleum infrastructure and processing plant.

Drilling of the development wells will take place in a water depth between 60 and 90 metres.

Three of them locate in North El Amriya (NEA) concession, operated by Petroamriya JV between Energean and EGAS, and one in North Idku (NI), the concession operated by Nipetco JV between Energean and EGPC.

The NEA concession contains two discovered and appraised gas fields (Yazzi and Python) while the NI concession contains four discovered gas fields, one of which is ready for development.

The integrated project NEA/NI is due to deliver first gas in 2H 2022 with 49 million boe of 2P reserves, 87 per cent of which is gas, and peak production should be approximately 90 MMscf/d plus 1 kbbl/d of condensates.

“We are glad that we have signed the iEPCI contract for the NEA/NI development with TechnipFMC.

“The project initiates a significant development with an innovative integrated approach, providing substantial benefits to the long-term production profile in the country whilst bringing additional cost efficiencies and strategic benefits. It is also opening a new perspective for the near-field exploration in the Egypt Nile Delta offshore.”

Jonathan Landes, president Subsea at TechnipFMC, also stated:

“This project award showcases TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for integrated projects globally and demonstrates the benefits of our iEPCI solution for subsea developments. We will continue our long-term, collaborative relationship with Energean and are pleased to work again with EGPC and EGAS for the development of gas production in Egypt.”