TechnipFMC delivers major subsea tree contract in Brazil
UK-based major TechnipFMC has delivered the last of 127 trees for the largest subsea tree contract in the world for a pre-salt project in Brazil.
TechnipFMC, as FMC Technologies, won this contract from Brazilian energy giant Petrobras in 2012.
“Since then, have invested in innovation, personnel qualification and the development of new processes to meet this project demand,” the company said.
Back then, the total award would result in approximately $1.5 billion in revenue.
This meant that Petrobras ordered all of the subsea equipment included in the agreement.
The initial call-off had an approximate value of $900 million in revenue and included 78 subsea trees.
In July 2013, a new order came in including 49 subsea trees, tooling, and associated subsea controls.
The trees are for multiple pre-salt fields, both production and injection wells.
