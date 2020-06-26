TechnipFMC delivers Peregrino II installation campaign

TechnipFMC vessel Skandi Niterói recently wrapped up the installation campaign of Peregrino Phase II for Equinor in Brazil.

It is part of the company’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract secured in September 2017.

The offshore campaign was carried out efficiently, with no accidents and simultaneously with other operations at the Peregrino field.

This included the installation of a new fixed platform and oil production activities.

In addition to the installation activities which began in October 2019, the Skandi Niterói performed several subsea construction operation.

They included disconnection/connection of existing lines and connection of new ones.

Fernando Fontes, director of the Peregrino Phase II project, said:

“Carrying out people and materials logistics in the midst of a pandemic required specific and additional care to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

“All of this was only possible thanks to the hard work of both project’s teams – TechnipFMC and Equinor.”

Peregrino is Equinor’s largest heavy oil field outside Norway.

The field locates 85 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in the south-west part of the Campos Basin.

Peregrino field operator is Equinor with a 60 per cent share, also in partnership with the Chinese company Sinochem (40 per cent interest).