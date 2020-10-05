TechnipFMC names new head of Technip Energies

October 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC has appointed Arnaud Pieton as President and CEO-elect, Technip Energies, effective immediately.

As a result, the company has also appointed Jonathan Landes to the role of President – Subsea.

Pieton has been with the company since 2004 and held multiple leadership positions, including vice president, Projects.

He most recently served as the TechnipFMC’s president, Subsea since 2018.

Prior to this, he was executive vice president, People & Culture, as well as president, Asia Pacific Region, where he was responsible for the Onshore/Offshore business (now Technip Energies).

Landes most recently served as the company’s senior vice president, Subsea, where he had global responsibility for all commercial strategy, and front-end engineering activities.

He played a critical role in the introduction of TechnipFMC’s integrated business model – iEPCI – and new technologies, including Subsea 2.0.

These appointments follow the resignation of Catherine MacGregor, who will leave to work for a company client, Engie.

Doug Pferdehirt, chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated:

“Arnaud has extensive operational experience in EPC and subsea, and he has made significant contributions as a member of TechnipFMC’s executive team. I am confident in his ability to continue to drive the excellent project performance and strategy of Technip Energies.”

“Jonathan Landes has held both operational and commercial roles in Subsea and is a natural successor to Arnaud.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Catherine MacGregor for her many contributions, including her leadership of Technip Energies. I wish her all the best and look forward to working with her as a client.”