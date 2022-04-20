TechnipFMC scores iEPCI contract for Maria revitalization project

April 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by Wintershall Dea Norge for the Maria revitalization project in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The revitalization project will tie in an additional lightweight six-slot integrated template structure (ITS) and is set to boost production at the existing Maria field.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will deliver subsea trees, spools, jumpers, and flexible pipes.

The two existing templates in the Maria field are part of TechnipFMC’s installed base and began production in 2017.

“This iEPCI award is built on our ability to leverage our integrated front end engineering and design (iFEED) model. Through early engagement, we optimized the field layout and maximized the benefits of integrated project execution,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

“Our involvement helped reduce the carbon footprint of the revitalization project by modifying existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for an additional 4,000 meters of pipe.”

Maria is Wintershall’s first own-operated field in Norway. The company discovered the field in 2010, around 200 kilometers off the coast of Norway, and brought it into production in December 2017.

Wintershall chose a subsea concept to develop the field. Two underwater installations (subsea templates) were installed on the seabed at a 300-meter water depth above the Maria reservoir and connected via a pipeline network to the existing Kristin, Heidrun, and Åsgard B platforms.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) granted Wintershall Dea Norge a drilling permit in March last year for an appraisal well located west of the Maria field.