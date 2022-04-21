TechnipFMC to support Nigerian oil and gas projects with subsea equipment

April 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

TechnipFMC has been granted pilot approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to deploy its Subsea 2.0 equipment for the country’s oil and gas projects.

Source: TechnipFMC

As described, the Subsea 2.0 product, such as trees, manifolds and associated components, are smaller, lighter and use fewer parts than previous generations.

The products were designed to reduce complexity, efficiently deliver projects from engineering to installation, optimise performance and reduce costs beyond installation.

According to TechnipFMC, the pilot approval is a significant milestone in its relationship with the Nigerian operators and the company plans to support their oil and gas with its configure-to-order (CTO) product platform.

Last year, during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari pledged Nigeria will cut its carbon emissions and reach net-zero by 2060, underlining the key role of gas in the country’s energy transition roadmap.

Buhari emphasized that gas is the key for addressing the clean energy challenge in Nigeria and explained the country will have to incorporate an unprecedented 7GW additional renewable capacity on an annual basis to reach net-zero.

In the company-related news, TechnipFMC recently secured integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by Wintershall Dea Norge to deliver subsea trees, spools, jumpers, and flexible pipes for the Maria revitalization project in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

