TechnipFMC wins Payara subsea deal with ExxonMobil

October 1, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC has won a ‘large’ subsea contract from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the proposed Payara project.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system.

The deal includes 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and also tie-in equipment.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea stated: “We are delighted to take the next step in the partnership established with ExxonMobil and the country of Guyana for their subsea developments.

“As a continuation from Liza phase 1 and 2, this award is a tribute to the value created through this partnership and will also lead to growing further TechnipFMC’s local presence in Guyana.

“We continue to develop and deliver the most advanced proven subsea technologies enabling these developments with the schedule certainty required for the Payara Project first oil.”

Also, in support of this project, TechnipFMC said it will continue hiring and training Guyanese engineers.

Payara is the second oil discovery in the Stabroek Block approximately 193 kilometres offshore Guyana with water depths of 1,500 metres to 1,900 metres.

ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is the operator.

The contract value ranges between $500 million and $1 billion, TechnipFMC noted.