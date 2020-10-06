TechnipFMC wraps up Seagull pipelay ops

October 6, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Exploration and production firm Neptune Energy has announced the completion of the Seagull project pipelay operations.

The project saw the installation of 4.7 kilometres of production pipeline with wash water piggyback line, undertaken by TechnipFMC’s pipelay vessel, Apache II, also with support from the Normand Mermaid.

TechnipFMC, working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, deployed the Apache II pipelay vessel in September to connect the Egret manifold to the Seagull development.

TechnipFMC’s Normand Mermaid also mobilised in late August to provide pre-lay activities, including surveying and boulder removal. Following the pipe installation, its Normand Ranger will undertake trenching activities for the development.

Seagull Project

Specifically, Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature development in the Central North Sea , 17 kilometres south of BP-operated ETAP.

Proved plus probable gross reserves are about 50 million boe.

The development ties back to the ETAP Central Processing Facility, partially utilising existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal, Grangemouth.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35 per cent equity interest.

In addition, its joint venture partners are BP with 50 per cent and JAPEX with 15 per cent.