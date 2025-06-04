AHTS Normand Sigma; Source: Solstad Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Solstad vessel duo’s Brazilian gig cleared for takeoff

Solstad vessel duo’s Brazilian gig cleared for takeoff

Vessels
June 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore (SOFF) has received the go-ahead to proceed with assignments for two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels off the coast of Brazil, which were secured with the country’s state-owned energy giant, Petrobras.

AHTS Normand Sigma; Source: Solstad Offshore

The original contract awards with Petrobras for two AHTS vessels, owned by Solstad Maritime (SOMA),in which the Norwegian player holds 27,3% of the shares, were subject to board approval.

As this has now been granted, Solstad Offshore has confirmed the allocation of the 2014-built AHTS Normand Sigma and the 2014-built AHTS Normand Sirius to undertake these assignments. Each of the deals has a duration of four years.

With a combined gross value of approximately $210 million, these jobs will start in Q1 2026. The vessels will be on bareboat contracts from SOMA to SOFF, which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

This comes shortly after another AHTS from Solstad’s fleet, Normand Turquesa, got a four-year job with Petrobras. The vessel owner also won three contracts with the Brazilian player in October 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles