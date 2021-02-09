TechnipFMC’s Brazil spoolbase open for business

February 9, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC has officially opened its brand new spoolbase in Brazil.

The new facility is located in the Açu Port, north of Rio de Janeiro State.

According to the company, it will be its most modern spoolbase worldwide as well as an important asset to meet the future demands of subsea projects.

With a total area of 96,000 square metres, TechnipFMC will utilise the new spoolbase for the first time for Mero 1 EPCI project execution, scheduled to start in March 2021.

The contract, said to be between $500 million – $1 billion, covers engineering, procurement, construction of all rigid lines, as well as the installation and pre-commissioning of all the infield riser and flowline system for interconnecting 13 wells (6 production and 7 water alternate gas) to the FPSO.

It also includes the installation of rigid pipelines (including corrosion resistant alloy and steel lazy wave risers), flexible risers and flowlines, steel tube umbilicals and other required subsea equipment.

Mero 2

The new spoolbase will also be a key asset for the Mero 2 EPCI project, awarded by Petrobras in August.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production, including the water alternate gas wells.

It also comprises the installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, as well as towing and hook up of the FPSO.