TECO 2030 embarks upon carbon capture and storage feasibility study

April 13, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Norwegian engineering company TECO 2030 ASA and Austrian-based automotive consulting firm AVL List GmbH have joined forces on a feasibility study on the potential of carbon capture and storage in the maritime industry.

The study will focus on the vessel capabilities and robustness of the technology.

The project is being launched amid increasing interest from the market in the carbon capture and storage technology and its application on ships.

This is driven predominantly by the IMO GHG strategies and tools like Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) which make on-board carbon capture highly compelling.

The Norwegian firm said that CCS technology will be integrated as part of the TECO 2030 Future Funnel and will be a central add-on technology optimizing decarbonization and ensuring efficient vessel operation.

TECO Future Funnel is a modular exhaust gas cleaning system that operates with all fossil fuels-driven engine technologies.

“The carbon capture and storage is very attractive for shipowners who seek to future proof their vessels to meet GHG regulations and strategies. Conventionally fueled vessels will still make up the majority of the global fleet and on-board carbon capture will constitute a viable choice in decarbonizing this segment of the fleet,” says Stian Aakre, CEO of TECO 2030 AS.

Aside to exhaust gas cleaning systems, TECO 2030 is also developing marine fuel cell systems, ballast water treatment equipment and emission monitoring systems.

Just last month, TECO 2030 ASA said it had completed the feasibility and concept study for marine fuel cells together with AVL List GmbH and was moving over to the next phase of the maritime fuel cell development.

Testing resulted in remarkable results according to the company.

TECO 2030 has developed a specifically designed modular fuel cell system for heavy-duty marine applications, enabling ships to become emissions-free by switching from fossil fuels to hydrogen.​