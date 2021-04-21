TECO 2030 rolls out CO2 capture ready hybrid/closed loop Future Funnel

April 21, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Norwegian engineering company TECO 2030 ASA has unveiled a newly developed TECO 2030 Future Funnel with hybrid and closed loop alongside the already existing open loop.

As explained, the hybrid and closed-loop exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) aim to reduce SOx, NOx, and are ready for further improvement of PM and BC emission reductions and ultimately integrated CO2 capture technology.

The closed loop system is primarily used for vessels operating in areas where discharges overboard are prohibited, and the alkalinity of the seawater is low. The exhaust gases are washed on board, and substances are collected in a separate tank on board, which is emptied into ports for appropriate further treatment.

The hybrid system can be used as either an open or closed loop, depending on the requirements and rules of the geographical location. This system gives the shipowner a more flexible control of emissions and environmental impact, according to TECO 2030.

“We are proud to expand our emissions reduction technologies to further improve our portfolio to meet our customers’ needs. TECO 2030 Future Funnel is now ready for all geographical regulations globally,” Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA, said.

Earlier this month, TECO 2030 and AVL List GmbH joined forces on a feasibility study on the potential of carbon capture and storage in the maritime industry. The study will focus on the vessel capabilities and robustness of the technology.

TECO 2030 expects that CCS technology will be integrated as part of the TECO 2030 Future Funnel and will be a central add-on technology optimizing decarbonization and ensuring efficient vessel operation.