Tekmar CPS for Parkwind’s German offshore wind project

November 24, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar Group has secured a contract with Global Offshore to supply cable protection systems (CPS) for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind project in Germany.

Tekmar will design, manufacture, and supply its latest generation of TekTube CPS to protect the project’s inter-array cables as they transition from the seabed into the wind turbine foundations at 27 separate locations.

The CPS will be manufactured at the company’s facility in the northeast of England and delivered to Global Offshore next year.

Tekmar Energy will work alongside fellow group companies Ryder Geotechnical, Subsea Innovation, and AgileTek Engineering to engineer and optimize the systems for Arcadis Ost 1.

To remind, in September, Global Offshore won a contract to install and bury the inter-array cables at Arcadis Ost 1 by using the Normand Clipper and Global Symphony vessels.

JDR will manufacture and deliver 45 kilometers of 33 kV inter-array cables for the project.

The 257 MW offshore wind farm, being developed by Parkwind, will comprise 27 Vestas 9.5 MW turbines installed on XXL monopiles fabricated by Steelwind.

Located northeast of the island of Rügen in the German sector of the Baltic Sea, Arcadis Ost 1 is scheduled to be fully operational in 2023.