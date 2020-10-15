Tekmar Group names new CEO
Tekmar Group has appointed Alasdair MacDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer.
MacDonald was Chairman of Tekmar Energy for five years prior to the company’s flotation in June 2018, when he became Non-Executive Chairman of Tekmar Group.
With over 30 years’ experience in offshore energy, MacDonald held senior executive roles at Wellstream Holdings, Seanamic Group, and Technip UK.
Following the change in MacDonald’s role, Julian Brown has been elected as Non-Executive Chairman.
Alasdair MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Tekmar Group, said: “I am very pleased to have been chosen to lead the business at this exciting time and look forward to taking the business on to the next stage of its development.
“Tekmar Group is the market leader in cable protection systems and has a globally recognised brand which along with subsequent acquisitions places the group in a strong position for long-term sustainable growth”.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Tekmar to provide subsea asset protection tech in Middle East
Tekmar Group companies Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International have received multiple contracts t...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Tekmar nets £6M in contracts for delivery in 2021
Subsea protection specialist Tekmar has recently secured a number of contracts with an aggregate val...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
James Ritchie-Bland leaving Tekmar
Subsea protection specialist Tekmar said that James Ritchie-Bland has resigned as CEO and stepped do...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 11 days ago
Engie names Catherine MacGregor as new CEO
French giant Engie has concluded its search for the new chief executive officer, naming Catherine Ma...Posted: 11 days ago