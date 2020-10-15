Tekmar Group names new CEO

October 15, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Tekmar Group has appointed Alasdair MacDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Alasdair MacDonald (Courtesy of Tekmar Group)

MacDonald was Chairman of Tekmar Energy for five years prior to the company’s flotation in June 2018, when he became Non-Executive Chairman of Tekmar Group.

With over 30 years’ experience in offshore energy, MacDonald held senior executive roles at Wellstream Holdings, Seanamic Group, and Technip UK.

Following the change in MacDonald’s role, Julian Brown has been elected as Non-Executive Chairman.

Alasdair MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Tekmar Group, said: “I am very pleased to have been chosen to lead the business at this exciting time and look forward to taking the business on to the next stage of its development.

“Tekmar Group is the market leader in cable protection systems and has a globally recognised brand which along with subsequent acquisitions places the group in a strong position for long-term sustainable growth”.