Tekmar shields all Saint-Nazaire subsea cables

February 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Prysmian has selected Tekmar Energy’s Generation 10 cable protection system (CPS) to protect export cables on the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm.

The award follows the array cable scope in 2020, meaning that Tekmar’s CPS will guard the entire subsea cable system for the first commercial-scale wind farm installed in French waters.

Saint-Nazaire is a 480MW offshore wind farm located off France’s Atlantic Coast and owned by EDF Renewables and Enbridge.

The latest generation of Tekmar Energy’s TekTube CPS will protect the wind farms subsea export cables, whilst 160 TekLink systems will protect the array cables.

The CPS delivery will take place in 2021 from the companies manufacturing facility in the North East of England.

Russell Edmondson, managing director at Tekmar Energy, said:

“We are delighted that our industry-leading cable protection systems have been chosen to protect both array and export cables on Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, a project characterised by a challenging seabed that demands a robust and dependable cable protection solution.”

Since their launch in 2007 and 2013 respectively, Tekmar Energy has delivered over 8,800 TekLink and TekTube cable protection systems, installed on over 90 offshore wind projects worldwide, protecting over 30GW of subsea infrastructure.

According to Tekmar, Generation 10 brings together the latest advancements of these systems which are now cross-compatible and also configurable to meet future project demands, including bigger turbines, larger cables, new climatic conditions, latest installation techniques, and utilising improved cable data.