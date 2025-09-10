Tekmar
Home Subsea Tekmar wins again in Middle East, contract worth over $10 million

September 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Following a number of recent contracts in the region, UK-headquartered Tekmar Group has won another one in the Middle East, this time for the provision of its cable protection system.

Source: Tekmar

Under the contract worth over $10 million with what is described as a leading international engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, Tekmar will design and manufacture its polyurethane cable protection system, TekDuct, along with engineered ballast modules, for an offshore energy project in the United Arab Emirates.

Work on the contract will start immediately, with final delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

“We are delighted to partner again with this major customer on a significant energy project. This award reflects our strong presence and track record in the Middle East and underpins our position as a market leader in supporting customers with high-quality engineered asset protection technology,” said Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group.

“This contract is also an important marker as we translate our healthy pipeline to good quality orders and build the platform for sustained growth for 2026 and beyond.”

To remind, Tekmar in July announced a contract for the supply of bespoke subsea infrastructure technology for a pipeline project in the Middle East, not revealing the exact location.

This was followed by two offshore grouting contracts in Qatar with a total value of approximately $1.6 million, supporting subsea infrastructure inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) campaigns, reported in August.

