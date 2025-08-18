Tekmar
Home Subsea Tekmar’s $1.6 million contracts in Middle East to keep it busy until end of October

August 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Tekmar Group has secured two offshore grouting contracts in Qatar with a total value of approximately $1.6 million, supporting subsea infrastructure inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) campaigns.

Source: Tekmar

The contracts, awarded by two existing customers, cover the provision of pipeline support remediation works, using Tekmar’s grouting services in conjunction with bespoke remotely operated vehicle (ROV)-deployed grout bag technology.

Mobilization will start immediately, with the work scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: “Grouting is a strategically important offshore energy service line for Tekmar, and we continue to invest in this area to expand our offering and grow our market share globally. Demand for these services is strong  and these awards reflect the trust placed in our offshore energy services and our ability to deliver complex subsea solutions safely and efficiently.”

In July, Tekmar announced it had secured a contract to supply bespoke subsea infrastructure technology for a pipeline project in the Middle East, with the provision to be carried out via a major offshore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor operating in the region.

Delivery is scheduled for completion by September.

