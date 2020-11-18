Tenaris know-how for future hydrogen pipeline network

November 18, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Tenaris line pipe technology team is working on the latest generation of products for HyLINE, a four-year project that looks to build safe pipeline infrastructure for hydrogen transportation.

SINTEF and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) launched the HyLINE project in 2019.

Together with Tenaris, Gassco, Equinor, TechnipFMC, NEL and AirLiquide are contributing to the initiative, with the participation of the Research Council of Norway.

The HyLINE project is looking to convert the existing Norwegian pipeline infrastructure of 8,800 kilometres – subsea network to a hydrogen network, and create a new hydrogen network along with it.

Philippe Darcis, Tenaris pipeline technology senior director, said:

“We want to be a front-runner in the energy transition, identifying new product line opportunities and developing and providing H2-ready products.

“Our participation will not only demonstrate the quality of our products but also position Tenaris as a main player in new pipeline infrastructures for future large-scale projects for the transportation of hydrogen gas.

This project is a key step for the European Hydrogen Backbone Initiative that envisions a 6,800 kilometres hydrogen network by 2030 and a 22,900 kilometres network by 2040.

However, it has numerous challenges, with safety as the most critical aspect, including material susceptibility to hydrogen embrittlement.

Mihaela Cristea, Tenaris line pipe product manager and project lead, also said:

“We are carrying out a very complex matrix of testing in environments with pressures up to 200 bar and 100 per cent pure hydrogen gas to develop ready-to-use solutions for this application”

The joint industrial program is organized by different tasks, from the nano level, studying the micro scale effects of hydrogen, to the macro, the understanding and also quantifying the effects of hydrogen on material performance and structural integrity.