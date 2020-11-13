TenneT seeks nearshore cable repair fleet
German transmission system operator TenneT Offshore GmbH has launched a qualification system for the provision of floating units or vessels for nearshore cable failure repairs in the North Sea and the Wadden Sea.
In case of a cable failure, TenneT will choose vessels as per the predefined scenario for the applicable repair preparedness plan.
The qualification criteria include that the contractor can provide a nearshore or Wadden Sea cable repair barge from their own fleet or act as an operator accordingly.
For each requirement of floating units or vessels for nearshore cable failure repair, TenneT will issue an invitation to tender/request for quotation (ITT).
The technical requirements can vary in its nature, depending on the region and nature of the cable failure, TenneT said.
Interested parties will have to sign a non-disclosure-agreement with TenneT prior to receiving the tender documents.
