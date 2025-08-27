Back to overview
Home Propulsion Auramarine methanol FSS for Terntank’s next-gen tankers

Auramarine methanol FSS for Terntank’s next-gen tankers

Vessels
August 27, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish fuel supply systems provider Auramarine has signed an agreement to provide its methanol fuel supply system (FSS) to two vessels within Terntank’s fleet of next-generation oil and chemical tankers.

Courtesy of Terntank

The vessels operate with wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel engines capable of running on MGO, biofuels, and methanol.

The delivery of Auramarine’s methanol fuel supply system is scheduled for April 2026 and September 2026 and the tankers are planned to be delivered in January and June 2027 from China Merchant’s Jinling shipyard, Yangzhou.

“We are delighted to announce that Terntank has once again selected Auramarine as their preferred methanol fuel supply system provider for the second time,” John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine, commented.

“As well as price and availability, a key element driving the widespread uptake of future fuels is having the right bunkering and onboard operational infrastructure in place. Today’s agreement confirms that we are on the right path.”

“The new vessels demonstrate Terntank’s commitment to delivering sustainable shipping practices and supporting the industry as it looks to meet its decarbonisation targets,” Claes Möller, CEO, Tärntank Ship Management, said.

“The hybrid tankers project, which is among the first of its kind, has required close collaboration with a number of partners. Given our recent positive experience with Auramarine, they were the natural choice to provide the methanol supply system for these new vessels.”

In April this year, the Swedish shipping company took delivery of its first Hybrid Solution Plus tanker with wind-assisted propulsion and a methanol-ready engine.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Tern Vik is the first of five next-generation vessels in Terntank’s Hybrid Solution Plus series equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, a methanol-ready engine, a hybrid battery system, and a shore power connection.

The design is expected to result in an EEDI between 16-40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles