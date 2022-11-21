TES Wilhelmshaven gas terminal to feature Strohm’s TCP solutions

November 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Strohm has secured a contract with ECOnnect to provide thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) for the TES Wilhelmshaven gas terminal in Germany.

The project, which is being developed by a provider of green hydrogen at scale Tree Energy Solutions (TES), aims to provide sustainable, clean, non-intermittent and affordable energy in the form of green hydrogen, green gas, and green power.

Under the contract with ECOnnect, which recently signed an agreement with TES to deliver IQuay infrastructure for the terminal, Strohm will provide more than 11 kilometres of TCP.

Related Article Posted: 6 days ago TES joins forces with ECOnnect to accelerate gas import to Wilhelmshaven in record time Posted: 6 days ago

In the initial phase, which is due to commence in the second half of 2023, the terminal will be used to import natural gas, using ECOnnect’s IQuay solution.

TCP is an integral part of the IQuay solution, being used for the transfer of gas between the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and the onshore terminal, a distance of about 2 kilometres.

For its part of the deal, Strohm will provide six 8-inch flowlines with a length of approximately two kilometres each, qualified for transfer of natural gas and prepared for CO2.

In the second phase of the project, the company’s TCP will be repurposed for liquid CO2 transport.

Using TES’s approach to clean hydrogen production, CO2 is a designated, circular carrier to enable the cost-effective transport of green hydrogen in the form of synthetic methane. Following the capture of the hydrogen upon arrival in the terminal in Germany, the CO2 is returned to the green hydrogen production source using the TCP flowlines.

Earlier this year, the Wilhelmshaven terminal was included in the list of priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration law, which aims to strengthen the country’s energy security.

Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO, said: “We are proud to have been selected by TES and ECOnnect Energy to support the Wilhelmshaven natural gas and hydrogen hub project – a tribute to our technology, long-standing track record in energy, and dedication to supporting our clients’ energy transition journeys.”

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago Thermoplastic composite pipes significantly more eco-friendly than carbon steel pipes, report says Posted: 8 months ago