Texan firm’s equipment to help tie in additional wells at US field

October 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Houston-based subsea energy equipment and services specialist KOIL Energy Solutions has secured a contract to deliver subsea distribution equipment for a project in the Gulf of America (the U.S. Gulf of Mexico), operated by an “international operator”.

Source: KOIL Energy

Under the contract defined as significant, KOIL will supply six steel tube flying leads (subsea umbilical) and associated equipment for the customer, a Houston-based subsea engineering contractor.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing.

The subsea distribution system is set to tie in additional wells to the existing infrastructure.

The project will be carried out at KOIL’s manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, with the final delivery scheduled for the second quarter of next year. Installation services will be awarded later.

The Texan firm earlier this year received another order for its subsea distribution equipment in the Gulf of America. The final delivery is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

