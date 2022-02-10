TGS begins 2D-cubed reprocessing project off India’s east coast

February 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS has commenced an extensive 2D-cubed seismic reprocessing project off the east coast of India in support of the country’s license round schedule.

Source: TGS

The project includes over 250,000-line kilometers of existing 2D data across an area of over half a million square kilometers.

This new dataset offers coverage of the prospective Krishna-Godavari Basin and West Bengal Fan.

According to TGS, the data uplift will allow companies to develop structural and geological models in their pre-study evaluation process using a single conformable 3D volume. This is expected to increase confidence in license round decision-making processes and support further exploration.

The project, approved by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), is supported by industry funding. First deliverables will be made available to pre-funding companies from Q1 2022.

“India will experience a significant increase in energy demand over the coming decades,” said Will Ashby, EVP of Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

“TGS is pleased to be able to support the local energy industry to meet growing requirements by employing innovative processing techniques to maximize the potential of existing seismic data in the region.”

TGS’ 2D-cubed is a technology for generating a 3D seismic migration volume from a set of 2D and 3D seismic lines. An advanced structurally conformable interpolation algorithm revitalizes existing 2D multi-vintage and 3D data.

The resultant volume can be used for both regional interpretation and the optimization of subsequent 3D and 2D survey designs.

Prior to this one, TGS started a 2-cubed project offshore Indonesia, designed to help drive exploration across the South Makassar and North East Java regions. The project covers significant acreage in the 2nd 2021 Indonesian License round, including the Agung-I and Agung-II blocks.