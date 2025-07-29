Back to overview
Home Subsea TGS completes ‘first multi-client seismic project in British Columbia since 2019’

Business Developments & Projects
July 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Norwegian energy data and intelligence company TGS has completed the Dawson Phase III 3D seismic survey in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, marking its first new multi-client seismic project in British Columbia since 2019.

Source: TGS (for illustration purposes)

The survey is said to span 141 square kilometers and has been merged with the Dawson Phase II 3D dataset to the north and west. All processed products are now available, using TGS’ Phase and AVO-compliant processing workflow.

“The Dawson III 3D survey marks an important step as our first new multi-client seismic project in British Columbia since 2019,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Multi-Client at TGS. 

“Through the application of modern seismic imaging techniques and close collaboration with First Nations to minimize environmental impact, we continue our commitment in delivering high-quality, industry-leading data that supports informed decision-making in one of Canada’s most active formations.”

The project, funded by industry partners, is said to integrate 291 wells and 191 LAS logs with existing TGS data to enhance subsurface visibility in the Montney Formation.

Just recently, Equinor has agreed with TGS to advance the digitalization of carbon capture and storage (CCS) operations under which TGS’ technology will be integrated into the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage development.

