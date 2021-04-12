TGS to bolster multi-client survey offshore Timor-Leste and Australia

April 12, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

TGS has announced the reprocessing of Kyranis 3D, a large cross-border multi-client seismic survey covering blocks in current exploration license rounds offshore both Timor-Leste and Australia.

Kyranis 3D multi-client seismic survey area (Courtesy of TGS)

The 9,024 square kilometer survey will provide 3D broadband PSDM imaging for the first time in an area that has recently re-opened for exploration following the ratification of the Maritime Boundary Treaty.

To remind, Timor-Leste and Australia officially resolved their disputes over maritime borders in the Timor Sea in summer 2019, setting the pathway for the development of the Greater Sunrise offshore gas and condensate fields, and for Carnarvon’s Buffalo offshore oil field.

TGS, the Oslo-listed seismic player, said it anticipates significant uplift in quality beyond the original PSTM data which was acquired in 2012.

Utilization of modern imaging techniques, including FWI, will enable a significantly enhanced evaluation of the prospectivity of the area, according to the TGS.

The application of Broadband PSDM is expected to facilitate better penetration and the removal of ghost signals for more accurate wavelet construction, improved coherent noise suppression and more precise velocity modeling.

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, said: “Applying the extensive imaging expertise of TGS to the Kyranis 3D survey will be a key enabler for exploration on both sides of the border. We are confident that the application of our Broadband PSDM sequence will successfully overcome the challenges created by the complex seafloor in this region to create a sharper, more accurate image”.

The reprocessing of the Kyranis 3D survey has been supported by industry. Fast-track deliverables are expected in Q4 2021, with final deliverables due Q2 2022.