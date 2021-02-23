The Coalition for the Energy of the Future reveals its first milestones

February 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The coalition of major international companies joined to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics unveiled their first seven concrete steps and welcomed three new members.

Courtesy of Bureau Veritas

The Coalition for the Energy of the Future was launched in late 2019 with the goal to accelerate the development of future energies and technologies to sustain new green mobility models and reduce the impact of transport and logistics on climate change.

In order to achieve technological breakthroughs with tangible results by 2030, the Coalition set three main goals that include unlocking a more extensive portfolio of clean energy sources, decreasing the energy consumption per kilometer-equivalent of goods mobility, and reducing the proportion of emissions linked to transport and logistics.

The eleven companies that formed this international coalition include AWS, Carrefour, CMA CGM Group, Cluster Maritime Français, Crédit Agricole CIB, ENGIE, Faurecia, Michelin, Schneider Electric, Total, and Wärtsilä. Now, the number of the companies amounts to 14, since Airbus, Bureau Veritas and PSA International joined in February 2021.

The three new global companies are recognized for their involvement in the technological innovations:

Airbus is an international reference in the aerospace sector and a pioneer of sustainable aviation;

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification;

PSA International is a global port group and partner to cargo stakeholders.

The coalition announced its first milestones that are to be reached in 2021. The first seven projects cover:

Green hydrogen: capitalize on Carrefour projects Cathyope and H2Haul to experiment in Europe hydrogen-powered fuel cell long distance zero-emission trucks and propose a consolidated order book for goods’ transportation on French and European roads by end of the first semester in order to accelerate hydrogen availability; Biofuel: propose and test the first bio-crude oil dedicated to maritime needs to increase the use of Biofuel along the supply chain and develop the use of 3rd generation biofuels; Carbon neutral LNG: draw a pathway for bio-LNG toward carbon neutrality, highlighting key issues to be addressed; Green electricity: identify and convert along the global supply chain the key elements (depots, terminals, and warehouses…) into green self-sustained entities to accelerate the electric conversion in the transport chain; Zero-emission vehicles for road, air and sea transportation: share by the end of the first quarter of 2021 a common vision and roadmap to develop innovative R&D projects around new energies such as hydrogen or ammonia; Digital eco-calculator of the global transport chain: develop a digital eco-calculator certifying door-to-door CO2 impact on any given transportation routing as well as proposing low-emission alternatives; Intermodal green hubs: propose a business plan to sustain port conversion into new green multimodal hubs using lower-impact routing with greener energy by end of 2021.

The coalition continues to gather major industry leaders from different sectors with these additional members in order to reach carbon-neutral objectives in transport and logistics.