The technology group Wärtsilä believes it will have the industry’s first engine running on ammonia already this year, according to Juha Kytölä, Director of R&D and Engineering at Wärtsilä.

“This year we will demonstrate an engine running on ammonia. The demonstration will start with a 40-percent ammonia blend,“ he said while speaking at a recent decarbonization webinar hosted by Wärtsilä.

“We will rapidly scale up our tests, continuing well into 2022.“